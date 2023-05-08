NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,777,129. The firm has a market cap of $710.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.