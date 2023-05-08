Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,815 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 5,375,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,670,249. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.