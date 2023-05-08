Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

