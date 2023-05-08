Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.87. 482,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

