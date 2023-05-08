Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 16,448 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.21 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

