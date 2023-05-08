Oasis Network Trading Down 15.4% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $285.43 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.81 or 0.06680183 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05183984 USD and is down -10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $28,305,117.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

