Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. 248,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

