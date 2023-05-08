Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. 1,131,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

