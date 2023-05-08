Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.36. 471,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

