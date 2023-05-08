Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,393,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,591. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.97. 34,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,308. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

