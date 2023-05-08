Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,273. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

