Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,998. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

