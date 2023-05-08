Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 50,342 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,342 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,899,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 483,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,626. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

