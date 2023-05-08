Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

EMGF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,346 shares. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $836.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

