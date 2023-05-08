Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Acquires $16,577.50 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth S. Wash acquired 950 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $16,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.31. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

Old Point Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

