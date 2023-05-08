Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 185,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

