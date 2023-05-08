OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $122.63 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $122.63 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

