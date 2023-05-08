OmniaVerse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $363,133.32 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

