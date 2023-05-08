One Day In July LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.