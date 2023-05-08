One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 615,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 473,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

