One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.58. 126,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

