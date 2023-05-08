One Day In July LLC Invests $326,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

