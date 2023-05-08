One Day In July LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

