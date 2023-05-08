Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$50.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

TSE OTEX traded down C$0.68 on Monday, hitting C$54.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,952. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$34.72 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

