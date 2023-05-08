OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.90. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,167,313 shares.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570 over the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,744,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 158,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.