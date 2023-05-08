Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

