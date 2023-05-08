Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 13,789 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

