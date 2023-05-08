Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

