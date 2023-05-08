Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

