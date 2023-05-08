Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.53 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

