Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

