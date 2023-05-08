Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $2.94 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 523,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IYW opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

