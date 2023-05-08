Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $231.02 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $592.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

