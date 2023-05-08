Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $296.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.36 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

