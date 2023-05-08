Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 16,714 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

