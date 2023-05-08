Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,864 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

ELV opened at $464.47 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

