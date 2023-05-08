Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,609,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.