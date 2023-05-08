Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 479,235 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,235 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

