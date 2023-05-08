Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$61.91 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 54.52%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OR opened at C$23.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$276,750.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$276,750.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

