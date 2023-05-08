Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $85.72. 177,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

