Owens & Minor (OMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI):

5/8/2023 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00.

5/8/2023 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $21.00.

5/5/2023 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2023 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2023 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2023 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 1,157,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Get Owens & Minor Inc alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.