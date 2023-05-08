Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

