PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Large Volume Increase

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,147,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,776,719 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $701.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 729,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

