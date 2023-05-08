Page Arthur B Acquires 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

