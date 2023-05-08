Page Arthur B Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.3% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.18. 2,320,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

