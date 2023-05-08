Page Arthur B Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $69.89. 5,111,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.