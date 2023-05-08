Page Arthur B Sells 245 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Page Arthur B trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,447,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,862,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 411.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.