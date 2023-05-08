Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Shares Up 0.5%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 35,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Painted Pony Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

