Pale Fire Capital SE Purchases Shares of 146,994 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 146,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 1.8% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

