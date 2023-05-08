Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,541 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 808,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. 205,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $38.60.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

